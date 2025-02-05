NMC Warns Against Fake Calls Impersonating Chairman Of Board

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notification for safeguarding the public and medical colleges from fake calls that are circulating in the name of the commission. Warning medical colleges and stakeholders about fake calls, the board noted that certain individuals were making phone calls to medical college authorities impersonating as chairman or president of the board seeking money.



NMC advises the medical colleges to not to get into such traps of impersonators as the authorities never seek monetary favours. Any medical college or individual coming across such incident should immediately report to the police, NMC said.

An official notification by NMC noted, "It has come to the attention of NMC that certain individual(s) have been making phone calls to medical college authorities impersonating as chairman, MC / president of the Board(s) under the National Medical Commission (NMC) seeking money. Neither chairman, NMC nor president(s)/member(s) of various boards / secretary/authorities of NMC make such calls seeking monetary favours and heads / senior authorities of all medical colleges are advised not to get into such traps of impersonators and should immediately file an FIR / report to police authorities with details of such callers."

"Further heads / senior authorities of all medical colleges are advised not to engage in any above conversation/communication with persons claiming to be from the National Medical Commission. Any individual taking cognizance or acting on such conversations/communications does so at their own risk," it added.