NMC Ends PG Diploma Admissions From 2027-28, Focus On MD, MS Degrees Only

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced that postgraduate (PG) diploma medical courses will be phased out across India, marking a major change in the country's specialist medical education system.

As per the latest notification issued by the commission, admissions to PG diploma courses will be allowed for the last time in the 2026-27 academic session. From the 2027-28 academic year onwards, no fresh admissions will be permitted in these programmes.

With this move, postgraduate specialist training in India will gradually shift completely towards MD (Doctor of Medicine) and MS (Master of Surgery) degree programmes.

What Will Change for Medical Students?

For several years, PG diploma courses have been an alternative option for doctors looking to specialise in fields such as anaesthesia, child health, obstetrics and gynaecology, ophthalmology and other medical disciplines.

These diploma programmes usually had a shorter duration compared to MD and MS courses and played an important role in meeting the demand for specialist doctors, especially in smaller healthcare centres.

However, NMC aims to create a uniform postgraduate education system where MD and MS degrees become the main qualifications for specialist doctors.

The commission said many medical colleges already have the required infrastructure, faculty and clinical facilities to offer postgraduate degree programmes. Therefore, existing diploma seats can be converted into MD or MS seats in many institutions.

How Will the Transition Happen?

Medical colleges currently offering PG diploma courses will get an opportunity to convert these seats into equivalent MD or MS programmes.

The conversion process will be handled through the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) under NMC. Colleges will have to submit applications through an online process.

NMC will announce detailed timelines and further information about the application process separately.

Based on Earlier PG Medical Regulations

The latest decision follows the Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations (PGMER), 2023, under which medical colleges were already allowed to apply for converting diploma seats into degree seats.

The earlier rules had also restricted the introduction of new diploma courses and increasing seats in existing diploma programmes.

The latest notification now sets a clear timeline for ending admissions to PG diploma courses completely.

Impact on Medical Colleges and Doctors

The move is expected to bring more uniformity to specialist medical qualifications across India. A single degree-based system may help standardise training and reduce differences between various qualification routes.

However, medical colleges that currently depend on diploma programmes will need to update their academic plans, faculty arrangements and training facilities.

Experts believe the transition will need careful implementation to ensure that specialist doctor training continues smoothly, especially in areas where PG diploma courses have helped provide trained medical professionals.

With the final admissions for PG diploma courses scheduled for 2026-27, medical colleges now have time to prepare for the shift towards a fully MD and MS-based postgraduate medical education system.