In Andhra Pradesh, Less Than 1% Of Secondary Schools Have Computer Lab Facility

In Kerala only 45% of the schools provide computer lab facility to the students.

Only 0.8% secondary schools in Andhra Pradesh, one of the largest states of the country, provide computer laboratory facility to its students reveals the School Education Quality Index (SEQI) report of NITI Aayog. None of the secondary schools in Sikkim have a computer laboratory, the report also says.

As per the report, which was released on September 30, only 10 states and union territories in the country have been able to provide computer laboratories in more than 50% of their secondary schools.

Among the bigger states Haryana, Punjab and Tamil Nadu have computer laboratories in 59.8%, 65.7% and 67% of their secondary schools.

Lakshadweep and Dadra & Nagar Haveli have reported the highest percentage of schools with computer lab facilities which are 84.6% and 81% respectively.

While on one hand the government has developed and operationalized computer aided learning under its Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme, the facility, it seems, is yet to reach the students. The SSA scheme of the government aims to integrate computers into classrooms as a learning tool.

One of the largest states of the country, Bihar has implemented computer aided learning in only 2.5% of its schools. In seven states-- Tripura, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Jammu & Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh-- less than 5% of the schools have computer aided learning facility for students.

In Kerala less than 50% of the schools have adopted the computer aided learning technique and only 45% of the schools provide computer lab facility to the students. Kerala has been ranked the highest in school education sector by NITI Aayog.

58.3% schools in Gujarat follow the computer aided learning process.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.