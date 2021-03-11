NIT Raipur Begins NIMCET Registration, Exam On May 23

National Institute of Technology, Raipur has begun the NIT MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) registration process at the official website, nimcet.in, today, March 11. Candidates seeking admission to MCA programmes at the National Institute of Technology (NITs) should complete the registration by April 7. NIMCET 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 23, 2021.

The NIMCET registration includes filling in details, uploading the documents and fee payment. As per the schedule released by NIT Raipur, the admit card of NIMCET will be released on the official website on May 15, and the result will be announced on or before June 8.

How To Fill NIMCET Application Form:

Step 1: Candidates have to first register for NIMCET 2021 by filling in the basic details such as name, email ID, mobile number, etc.

Step 2: Upon successful registration, candidates should login to fill the application form with personal, and educational details.

Step 3: Candidates will be required to upload the scanned images of their photograph and signature along with identity proof, mark sheets, and category certificate (if applicable) in a prescribed format

Step 4: Pay the requisite application fee in online mode.

Important Instructions: