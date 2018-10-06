NIOS Kerala Students Can't Register, Centres Are Full: Shashi Tharoor

Dr Shashi Tharoor said many students in his constituency are affected

NIOS students from Kerala are not able to avail the benefit of extended registration date, says Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP, Dr Shashi Tharoor. Dr Tharoor also said all the study centres are full in his constituency. NIOS or National Institute of Open Schooling has extended the last date of registration of Stream 1 Block 1 -- for which the exams will be held in April-May 2019 -- secondary and senior secondary students from Kerala till October 15 due to the devastating floods which created havoc in the state.

NIOS students from Kerala are not able to avail the benefit of extended registration date as all the study centres are full. Many students in my constituency are affected: all 3 Tvm centres are full. None of the numbers of @niostwit is responding Hope @PrakashJavdekar will fix! - Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 6, 2018

He also demanded NIOS and Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar to fix the problem.

"Due to devastating flood hit Kerala State, NIOS has decided to accept the offline Admission form & late fee exemption of Admission/Examination. Learners whose board exam documents have been lost/damaged in the floods, will be provided the same without any charge on request basis," NIOS tweeted on October 1, 2018.

Due to devastating flood hit Kerala State,NIOS has decided to accept the offline Admission form & late fee exemption of Admission/Examination.Learners whose board exam documents have been lost/damaged in the floods,will be provided the same without any charge on request basis. pic.twitter.com/PfvkNkVusR - NIOS (@niostwit) October 1, 2018

The floods in the state claimed more than 470 lives since May 29 when the South West Monsoon set in over Kerala.

NIOS organises open school examinations and teacher training courses.

