NIOS exams postponed over coronavirus outbreak

The National Institute of Open Schooling or NIOS, an open education board working under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, has postponed all ongoing practical examinations of secondary and senior secondary course public examinations being held at exam centres across India scheduled between March 19 and March 31, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The NIOS exams have been postponed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 and in compliance of the instructions received from the education ministry, the Institute said in a statement.

After a directive from the education ministry yesterday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and National Testing Agency (NTA) have also postponed their scheduled examinations. The CBSE examinations have been postponed till March 31 while the JEE Main examination conducted by the NTA has been postponed and a new date will be announced after the reassessment of the situation by this month-end.

The NIOS has also said the revised dates will be intimated after reassessment of situation.

"All ongoing Practical examinations of Secondary & Sr. Secondary Course Public Examinations being held at Exam Centres across India scheduled between 19.3.2020 and 31.03.2020 (both days inclusive) stands postponed," the statement said.

"All On-Demand Examinations (ODEs) scheduled to be held between 19.03.2020 till 30.3.2020 (both days inclusive) also stands postponed. The rescheduled dates shall be communicated later," the NIOS statement said.

"All Theory Examinations of Secondary & Sr. Secondary Course Public Examinations scheduled between 24.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 (both days inclusive) across India also stands postponed," it said.

It also postponed the schedule of examinations for overseas learners.

"It is reiterated that fresh dates of rescheduled examinations shall be decided and communicated only after re-assessment of situation. NIOS Headquarters is also sending SMS to all learners. NIOS Help-line no. 1800-180-9393 is also active for assistance of all stake holders," the Institute said.

