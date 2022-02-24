NIOS Declares 10th, 12th On-Demand Exam (ODE) 2022 Results; Here's Direct Link

Image credit: Shutterstock Download NIOS ODE results at results.nios.ac.in.

NIOS 10th, 12th ODE Result 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the On-Demand Examination (ODE) result 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12. The NIOS ODE result has been released for the exams held from January 1 to 15, 2022.

Recommended: Know about important entrance exams after 12th. Click here.

Candidates can check the NIOS 10th and 12th ODE results on the official website - results.nios.ac.in. To check the on-demand result, students need to entre their enrollment numbers.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

"Result of NIOS On-Demand Examination held from 1st January to 15th January 2022 is declared today. Learners can check their result on results.nios.ac.in," the NIOS tweeted.

NIOS 10th, 12th ODE Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website - nios.ac.in.

Under the 'Learners Corner', click on the 'Results' link.

Click on the 'On-Demand Examination' option.

Click on the 'Check Result' link.

Enter your enrollment number, captcha and click on submit.

Your NIOS ODE result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

NIOS 10th, 12th ODE Result 2022: Direct Link

For details on NIOS exam, result, please visit the website- nios.ac.in.