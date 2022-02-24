NIOS Declares 10th, 12th On-Demand Exam (ODE) 2022 Results; Here's Direct Link
NIOS 10th, 12th ODE Result 2022: The On-Demand Examination (ODE) results has been released on the official website - results.nios.ac.in.
NIOS 10th, 12th ODE Result 2022: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the On-Demand Examination (ODE) result 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12. The NIOS ODE result has been released for the exams held from January 1 to 15, 2022.
Recommended: Know about important entrance exams after 12th. Click here.
Candidates can check the NIOS 10th and 12th ODE results on the official website - results.nios.ac.in. To check the on-demand result, students need to entre their enrollment numbers.
"Result of NIOS On-Demand Examination held from 1st January to 15th January 2022 is declared today. Learners can check their result on results.nios.ac.in," the NIOS tweeted.
Dear Learners,— NIOS (@niostwit) February 24, 2022
Result of NIOS On-Demand Examination held from 1st January to 15th January 2022 is declared today. Learners can check their result on https://t.co/sHScgOTDAW@EduMinOfIndia @dpradhanbjp @ANI @ani_digital @PTI_News @PIBHRD @PibLucknow @PIB_Patna @PIBBhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/2OEEnlJb3V
NIOS 10th, 12th ODE Result 2022: How To Check
- Visit the official website - nios.ac.in.
- Under the 'Learners Corner', click on the 'Results' link.
- Click on the 'On-Demand Examination' option.
- Click on the 'Check Result' link.
- Enter your enrollment number, captcha and click on submit.
- Your NIOS ODE result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the result and take a print out for future reference.
NIOS 10th, 12th ODE Result 2022: Direct Link
For details on NIOS exam, result, please visit the website- nios.ac.in.