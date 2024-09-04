NID DAT 2025 Registration Begins, Check Steps To Download

NID DAT 2025: The last date to apply for the exam is December 3, 2024.
NID DAT 2025: The National Institute of Design (NID) has started accepting online applications for the NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, admission.nid.edu. The last date to apply for the exam is December 3, 2024 (without a late fee).
NID DAT 2025: Steps To Apply
- Go to the official NID website: nid.edu
- On the homepage, click on "Sign Up"
- After signing up, click on "Login" and fill out the application form by providing personal and educational details
- Work experience is required only for M.Des. applicants
- Upload documents such as a photograph, signature, caste/PwD certificate, and passport
- Click on "Payment" and print the confirmation
NID DAT 2025 Registration: Courses Offered
- Bachelor of Design (B.Des)
- Master of Design (M.Des)
NID DAT 2025: Eligibility Criteria
For Bachelor of Design (B.Des):
Students who have passed or are appearing for the higher secondary (10+2) qualifying exams in the academic year 2024-25 in any stream (Science, Arts, Commerce, Humanities, etc.) are eligible.
For Master of Design (M.Des):
The candidate must have a bachelor's degree or full-time diploma of at least 4 years duration in any specialization, after 12th standard, or equivalent from any university/institute recognized by law in India.
A student having bachelor's degree of at least 3 years in any specialisation, after 12th standard or equivalent is also eligible.
NID DAT 2025: Important Dates
- Last date for submitting online applications: December 03, 2024
- Window to edit application forms: December 04, 2024 to December 09, 2024
- Download admit cards for DAT Prelims: December 24, 2024
- DAT Prelims Exam: January 05, 2025
- DAT Prelims Result: April 01, 2025
- Rechecking request for DAT Prelims: April 01, 2025 to April 02, 2025
- Download admit card for DAT Mains: April 14, 2025
- DAT Mains Exam: April 26, 2025 to May 04, 2025
- DAT Mains Result: May 16, 2025
- Window for submission of campus preferences: May 16, 2025 to May 18, 2025
- Rechecking request for DAT Mains: May 16, 2025 to May 17, 2025
- Seat allotment, payment of token fees & uploading of documents: May 27, 2025 to May 30, 2025
- Provisional offer letter: June 10, 2025
- Payment of remaining semester fees: June 11, 2025 to June 16, 2025
- Subsequent round of seat allotment: To be announced later
- Physical verification of documents at the respective NIDs: To be announced later by the respective NIDs.