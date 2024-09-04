NID DAT 2025 Registration Begins, Check Steps To Download

NID DAT 2025: The National Institute of Design (NID) has started accepting online applications for the NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, admission.nid.edu. The last date to apply for the exam is December 3, 2024 (without a late fee).

NID DAT 2025: Steps To Apply

Go to the official NID website: nid.edu

On the homepage, click on "Sign Up"

After signing up, click on "Login" and fill out the application form by providing personal and educational details

Work experience is required only for M.Des. applicants

Upload documents such as a photograph, signature, caste/PwD certificate, and passport

Click on "Payment" and print the confirmation

NID DAT 2025 Registration: Courses Offered

Bachelor of Design (B.Des)

Master of Design (M.Des)

NID DAT 2025: Eligibility Criteria

For Bachelor of Design (B.Des):

Students who have passed or are appearing for the higher secondary (10+2) qualifying exams in the academic year 2024-25 in any stream (Science, Arts, Commerce, Humanities, etc.) are eligible.

For Master of Design (M.Des):

The candidate must have a bachelor's degree or full-time diploma of at least 4 years duration in any specialization, after 12th standard, or equivalent from any university/institute recognized by law in India.

A student having bachelor's degree of at least 3 years in any specialisation, after 12th standard or equivalent is also eligible.

NID DAT 2025: Important Dates