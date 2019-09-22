43rd All India Entrance Exam For Fire Sub Officers Course In October

The exam will be held at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai & Nagpur.

The National Fire Service College, Nagpur will conduct the 43rd All India Entrance Exam for Sub Officers Course. The duration of the Sub Officers Course is 33 weeks out of which 21 weeks will be conducted at any of the Regional Training Centre and 12 weeks practical attachment at major fire services in the country.

The exam will be held on October 13. The exam will comprise questions from General Knowledge, General English, Science and Mathematics. The question paper will be printed bilingually (Hindi & English) except General English . The question paper will be objective type and will consist of questions from Science and Mathematics also.

The time and venue of the examination will be intimated individually to eligible candidates by email.

Graduates or Diploma engineers are eligible to pursue this course. Applicants must be between 18-25 years of age. "Candidates must be able to read, write, speak both in Hindi and English. Candidates should have passed the qualifying examination as on or before 31st August 2019," reads the exam notice released by National Fire Service College, Nagpur.

A total of 30 seats are available in this course.

The last date for applying is September 29. Apply Online

