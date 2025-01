Check Complete List Of School Holidays In 2025

Schools will remain closed for various public holidays, summer and winter break in 2025. The summer vacation will be scheduled from mid-May to July, while winter breaks are expected to begin from the last week of December and continue until the first week of January. However, winter breaks may vary by area and school.

Apart from the regular Sunday and some Saturdays, here is a list of public holidays for the 2025 calendar year.



School Holiday List 2025



January

January 6 - Guru Govind Singh Jayanti

January 14- Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Hazarat Ali's Birthday

January 17- Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday

January 26- Republic Day



February

February 2- Basant Panchami

February 19- Shivaji Jayanti

February 24- Guru Ravi Das's Birthday

February 26- Maha Shivratri



March

March 13- Holika Dahana

March 14- Holi

March 28- Jamat Ul-Vida

March 30- Chaitra Sukhladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa

March 31- Ramzan Id/Eid-ul-Fitr



April

April 6- Rama Navami

April 10- Mahavir Jayanti

April 18- Good Friday



May

May 12- Buddha Purnima



June

June 7- Bakrid/ Eid ul-Adha



July

July 6- Muharram, Ashura



August

August 9- Raksha Bandhan

August 15- Independence Day

August 16- Janmashtami

August 27- Ganesh Chaturthi, Vinayaka Chaturthi



September

September 5- Onam, Id-e-Milad

September 29- Maha Saptami

September 30- Maha Ashtami



October

October 1- Maha Navami

October 2- Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra

October 7- Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

October 10- Karaka Chaturthi

October 20- Naraka Chaturdasi, Diwali

October 22- Govardhan Puja

October 23- Bhai Duj



November

November 5- Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 24- Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day



December

December 25- Christmas



Students and parents may also confirm the list of holidays in the respective state government circular.