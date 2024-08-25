NEET-UG Counselling 2024: Final Result Of Round 1 Declared

NEET UG 2024 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the final seat allotment results for the first NEET UG 2024 counselling round. A total of 26,109 candidates, who successfully cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2024) and took part in the MCC's counselling process, have been assigned MBBS and BDS seats in this round based on their eligibility. The results are available on the official MCC website.

All 17 top-ranked NEET UG candidates have secured MBBS seats at AIIMS Delhi. The reporting phase for the first round of MCC NEET UG 2024 counselling has begun. Candidates are advised to download their provisional allotment letters and complete the reporting process as directed.

According to MCC, candidates requiring a PwD certificate for the second round of counselling can obtain one from Designated Disability Centres until 5pm on September 9, 2024. Due to Janmashtami, the MCC call centre will be operational from 9am to 6pm on August 26, 2024 (Monday).

The deadline for candidates to report to their allotted colleges is August 29. Afterwards, medical colleges will verify the admission data of these candidates, which will be submitted to MCC between August 30 and 31.

Candidates must bring their NEET UG seat allotment letter, all necessary documents, and eight passport-sized photographs (matching those uploaded on the application form) to the allotted college when reporting. The MCC NEET counselling is conducted for various quotas, including 15% All India Quota seats for MBBS and BDS across states, 100% open seats at BHU (MBBS and BDS), 100% open MBBS seats at AIIMS across India, open quota seats at JIPMER (Puducherry, Karaikal), AMU, and ESIC, 15% All India Quota seats at DU, IP University, open seats in the faculty of dentistry at Jamia Millia Islamia, 100% seats in deemed universities, and BSc Nursing programs.

The official notice also states that candidates whose category or quota has changed within the same institution and course must obtain an online-generated relieving letter and be admitted to the allotted institution's revised category or quota seat. A fresh online-generated admission letter is required for the new category or quota seat; failure to do so will result in the cancellation of the allotted seat due to non-admission.