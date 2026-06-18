NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Shares Marking Scheme, Check Important Documents, Reporting Time

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 re-exam on June 21. The exam body has shared the marking scheme and number of questions across Physics, Chemistry and Biology for Re-NEET applicants in a social media post shared today.

In the announcement on its official X handle, the NTA stated:

"NEET UG 2026 brings a balanced structure across Physics, Chemistry and Biology, helping candidates approach the examination with clarity and confidence".

NTA Shares Paper Pattern, Number of Questions

Announcing its "one examination, one fair field" structure, the NTA highlighted the following pattern for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam:

There will be 180 questions worth 720 marks.

The Physics paper comprises 45 questions for 180 marks.

The Chemistry paper consists of 45 questions worth 180 marks.

The Biology paper consists of 90 questions for 360 marks.

The NTA has also announced that the students can take the question booklet home.

NEET Re-Exam Marking Scheme

As per the official marking scheme announced by the testing agency, candidates will be awarded four marks for each correct response. There will be a negative marking of one mark for every incorrect answer. No mark to be awarded for unanswered questions.

Exam Day Instructions, Reporting Time

As per the official exam notification:

The entry to the examination centre will start at 11 am. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre after 1:30 pm. The test booklets will be distributed by the invigilator at 1:45 pm. Candidates who do not possess a valid admit card will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. Candidates are not allowed to bring any barred item or any item which could be used for unfair practices.

Documents To Carry

Candidates must bring the following documents on the day of the examination:

A printed copy of the Re-NEET admit card downloaded from the NTA website Two passport-sized photographs (same as uploaded on the examination form) One valid government identity proof Certificate of physical limitation to write or PwBD certificate, if claiming relaxation under the PwBD category

The centre has warned that strict legal action will be taken against those attempting to cause irregularities or interfere with the examination.