NEET UG 2025: Know Major Changes, Tie-Breaking Criteria, Exam Guidelines

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025, starting February 7, with a deadline set for March 7 at 11.50pm. Along with the application form, NTA has also released the updated information bulletin, exam pattern, and syllabus on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Major Changes In NEET UG 2025

No More Optional Questions

NEET UG 2025 will not include optional questions in Section B, reverting to the pre-Covid format. Candidates will be required to attempt all 180 questions-45 each in Physics and Chemistry, and 90 in Biology.

Updated Tie-Breaking Rule

The application number and age will no longer be used for resolving ties. If multiple candidates score the same, NTA will determine the merit order through the following criteria:

Higher marks in Biology

Higher marks in Chemistry

Higher marks in Physics

Fewer incorrect responses in all subjects

Fewer incorrect responses in Biology

Fewer incorrect responses in Chemistry

Fewer incorrect responses in Physics

If the tie persists, a random process will be used under the guidance of an independent expert committee

NEET UG 2025 Exam Guidelines

Choice Of Exam Centres

Candidates must select three cities for their exam centres, restricted to their state of permanent or present address.

Exam Timings And Entry Rules

The exam will take place from 2pm to 5pm. Entry to the centre will close at 1.30pm, and candidates must report at least three hours before the exam starts.

Photo Upload Rules

aApplicants must upload a recent passport-size photo taken after January 1, 2025, along with their signature, fingerprints, and relevant certificates (citizenship, social category, Class 10 marksheet, PwBD/PwD certificate if applicable).

NEET UG Scores For Admissions

NEET UG 2025 scores will be used for admissions in MBBS, BDS, BVSc & AH, BAMS, BUMS, BSMS, and BHMS programs. Additionally, Military Nursing Service (MNS) aspirants applying for the BSc Nursing program at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals must qualify NEET UG for shortlisting.