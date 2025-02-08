NEET UG 2025: Know Major Changes, Tie-Breaking Criteria, Exam Guidelines

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025, starting February 7, with a deadline set for March 7 at 11.50pm. Along with the application form, NTA has also released the updated information bulletin, exam pattern, and syllabus on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
Major Changes In NEET UG 2025
No More Optional Questions
NEET UG 2025 will not include optional questions in Section B, reverting to the pre-Covid format. Candidates will be required to attempt all 180 questions-45 each in Physics and Chemistry, and 90 in Biology.
Updated Tie-Breaking Rule
The application number and age will no longer be used for resolving ties. If multiple candidates score the same, NTA will determine the merit order through the following criteria:
- Higher marks in Biology
- Higher marks in Chemistry
- Higher marks in Physics
- Fewer incorrect responses in all subjects
- Fewer incorrect responses in Biology
- Fewer incorrect responses in Chemistry
- Fewer incorrect responses in Physics
If the tie persists, a random process will be used under the guidance of an independent expert committee
NEET UG 2025 Exam Guidelines
Choice Of Exam Centres
Candidates must select three cities for their exam centres, restricted to their state of permanent or present address.
Exam Timings And Entry Rules
The exam will take place from 2pm to 5pm. Entry to the centre will close at 1.30pm, and candidates must report at least three hours before the exam starts.
Photo Upload Rules
aApplicants must upload a recent passport-size photo taken after January 1, 2025, along with their signature, fingerprints, and relevant certificates (citizenship, social category, Class 10 marksheet, PwBD/PwD certificate if applicable).
NEET UG Scores For Admissions
NEET UG 2025 scores will be used for admissions in MBBS, BDS, BVSc & AH, BAMS, BUMS, BSMS, and BHMS programs. Additionally, Military Nursing Service (MNS) aspirants applying for the BSc Nursing program at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals must qualify NEET UG for shortlisting.