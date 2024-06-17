NEET UG Row: No Officials Will Be Spared If Found Guilty, Says Minister

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Sunday that he had received information about irregularities at two locations in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2024.

Mr Pradhan assured students and their parents that the government had taken serious note of the matter.

"No official, even those at the highest levels, will be spared if found guilty. Significant improvements are necessary within the NTA. I assure you that no accused will be spared, and they will face the harshest punishment," he added.

Speaking to ANI in Odisha's Sambalpur on the NEET issue, the minister said, "Following the Supreme Court's recommendations, an order has been issued for a re-test of 1,563 candidates due to irregularities discovered at two locations. I want to assure students and parents that the government is treating this matter very seriously. If high-ranking officials of the NTA are found guilty, they will face strict consequences. Significant improvements are needed within the NTA, and the government is committed to ensuring accountability. No culprit will be spared; they will face the harshest punishment."

The minister's assurance came in response to opposition criticism amid allegations of irregularities, inflated scores, and paper leaks in the medical entrance exam. A total of 23 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination, and results were declared on May 5.

The national examination body and the education ministry are investigating claims of a paper leak at certain centers in Patna after the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested 13 people, including four examinees and their family members.

Regarding the alleged irregularities at specific locations, Mr Pradhan stated, "The government is actively pursuing resolution and reform, taking specific actions in accordance with directives from the Supreme Court. All efforts are closely supervised by the court."

