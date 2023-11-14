NEET Super Speciality Counselling 2023: Round 1 Registration Closes Today

NEET Super Speciality Counselling 2023: For first round, the non-refundable application fee is Rs 5,000.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to close registration for the initial phase of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) counselling today. Individuals who are yet to enroll for admission to Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh), and Diplomate of National Board (DNB) seats via the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super-Specialty can submit their applications on the official website, mcc.nic.in. For the first round, the non-refundable application fee is Rs 5,000, and candidates will also need to submit a refundable security deposit of Rs 2 lakh during registration.

Aspiring candidates have until 11.55pm today to fill in their college and course preferences. The option to lock choices will be active from 4pm to 11.55pm.

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the "Super Specialty" tab.

Select the link for new registration under candidate activity.

Review the provided instructions and complete the registration.

Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the registration fee and security deposit.

Submit the application and download it for future reference.

NEET SS 2023 Counseling- For DM Cardiology seats, the distribution across states is as follows:

Andhra Pradesh: 29 seats

Assam: 7 seats

Bihar: 3 seats

Chandigarh: 2 seats

Delhi: 21 seats

Goa: 2 seats

Gujarat: 22 seats

Haryana: 6 seats

Himachal Pradesh: 2 seats

Jammu and Kashmir: 3 seats

Jharkhand: 2 seats

Karnataka: 65 seats

Kerala: 37 seats

Madhya Pradesh: 13 seats

Maharashtra: 46 seats

Meghalaya: 2 seats

Odisha: 14 seats

Puducherry: 1 seat

Punjab: 7 seats

Rajasthan: 40 seats

Tamil Nadu: 50 seats

Telangana: 23 seats

Uttar Pradesh: 48 seats

Uttarakhand: 2 seats

West Bengal: 27 seats

DM Cardiology stands out as a highly coveted super-specialty course.