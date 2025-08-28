NEET PG 2025 Merit List For 50% All India Quota Seats Released, Check Ranks, Scores Here

NEET PG 2025 Merit List: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on August 27 released the NEET PG 2025 merit list for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats.

Candidates seeking admission to 50% AIQ seats in MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses, Post MBBS DNB/DrNB (Direct 6 years) Courses, and NBEMS Diploma Courses (2025-26 admission session) can access the merit list at natboard.edu.in.

The merit list includes candidates' roll numbers, application IDs, category, NEET PG scores, overall ranks, AIQ ranks, and category-wise AIQ ranks.

NEET PG 2025 Merit List For 50% All India Quota Seats: Here's Direct Link To Check

NBEMS clarified that the final merit list and state quota lists will be prepared separately by the respective states/UTs based on eligibility, regulations, and reservation policies.

The NEET PG 2025 was held on August 3, and the result was announced on August 19. Category-wise cut-off marks were also released along with the results.

Candidates scoring at or above the cut-off marks in their respective categories are eligible to participate in the MCC counseling process. The All India 50% Quota Scorecards will be available for download on/after September 5 from the NBEMS website. No physical copies will be sent to candidates. The scorecards will remain available for six months.

The AIQ scorecard will include:

NEET PG 2025 Rank - overall merit position among all test-takers.

All India 50% Quota Rank - merit position among candidates eligible for AIQ counseling, valid only for AIQ seats in MD/MS/DNB/DrNB/PG Diploma/NBEMS Diploma courses (2025 session).

AIQ Category Rank - category-specific merit position (OBC/SC/ST/EWS) among candidates eligible for AIQ counseling.

NBEMS has advised candidates to regularly check the MCC website (mcc.nic.in) for seat availability and counseling schedules. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (mohfw.gov.in) will also issue updates regarding the admission process.

NBEMS has further warned that any candidate found using unfair means will face cancellation of results and penal action by the authorities.

For queries, candidates can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or through its Communication Web Portal.