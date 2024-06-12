Advertisement
NEET PG Exam 2024 Admit Card To Release On June 18, Check Details

NEET PG Exam 2024: The examination is scheduled to be held on June 23, as per the notice. The results of the exam will be declared on July 15 this year.

Read Time: 2 mins
NEET PG Exam 2024 Admit Card To Release On June 18, Check Details
NEET PG Exam 2024: Admit card can be check on official website.

NEET PG Exam 2024 Admit Card: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) postgraduate exam 2024 admit card on June 18. The candidates who registered for the exam will be able to access the admit card by visiting the NBEMS's official website, natboard.edu.in. The candidates will be required to enter their login credentials to download the admit cards. The NEET examination is scheduled to be held on June 23, as per the notice. The results of the exam will be declared on July 15 this year.

NEET PG Exam 2024: Steps To Download Admit Card

  • Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), natboard.edu.in.
  • Click on the NEET PG Exam 2024 link on the homepage
  • Enter login credentials.
  • Open the admit card and download a PDF

Candidates are required to check with the official for updates regarding the admission process for NEET PG exams.

NEET PG 2024: Full Schedule of Examination

  • Online submission of applications: April 16, 2024 (3pm onwards) to May 6, 2024 (till 11.55pm)
  • Edit window for all payment success applications: May 10 to May
  • Issue of the NEET PG 2024 admit card: June 18, 2024
  • Examination date: June 23, 2024
  • Declaration of result: By August 15, 2024

The candidates will be informed through SMS and email alerts regarding the availability of the admit card, as per the official notification.

It is important to note that candidates have to paste a recently taken passport-size photograph in the space provided on the printed admit card. The image should be older than 3 months.

NEET PG Exam 2024 Admit Card To Release On June 18, Check Details
