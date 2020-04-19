What Is Free Exit Option In NEET PG Counselling?

NEET PG 2020: The free exit option is only available in the first counselling.

Counselling for postgraduate medical and dental seats has begun. It is also referred to as the NEET PG counselling. While the first round of counselling for the all India quota seats have already been completed, the same for state quota seats will begin on April 20. After the first round of counselling which will complete after students report to their respective colleges, the schedule for the second counselling will be notified to candidates.

For all India quota seats, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts the counselling process and for the state quota seats State Medical Authorities conduct the counselling and allotment.

There is a provision of free exit in the first counselling, which, as the name implies, allows candidates to exit from the counselling or the seat allotment.

The free exit option, as explained by MCC, can be exercised by the candidates who do wish to retain the seat allotted in the first round.

The free exit option is only available in the first counselling of both all India quota and state quota seats. This option is not available for Deemed/Central Universities, mop up round of counselling and the second counselling.

Candidates who do not report at the allotted institute in first round will be considered as free exit, says MCC. "Candidates who have not joined (the Round-1 allotted seat) by availing the free exit option, may participate again in Round-2 after logging in with their earlier Registration details," it also says.

Candidates who want to upgrade their allotted seats should join the seat allotted in first round and give willingness for upgradation of seats and participate in second round counselling.

Since free exit option is not available in the second counselling, the security deposit of candidates who do not report to their allotted college after second counselling will be forfeited by the college.

However, in case candidates don't get an upgradation in the second round and do not wish to retain the seat allotted in first round, they can exit within 2 days of result announcement.

