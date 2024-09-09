NEET PG 2024: Scorecard For All India Quota Seats Likely On September 10

NEET PG 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to announce the counselling schedule and release scorecards for All India Quota seats for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 soon. The exam took place on August 11, with results declared on August 23. The merit list for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats was published on September 4 on natboard.ecu.in and nbe.edu.in. According to the official release, individual AIQ scorecards for candidates eligible for online counselling will be released on or after September 10.

Candidates who have passed the exam can access the scorecards and the counselling schedule by visiting the official website once it is published.

The All India 50% quota scorecards will include:

a) The candidate's overall rank for eligibility in AIQ NEET PG counselling for MD, MS, PG Diploma, Post MBBS DNB, Direct 6-year DrNB programs, and NBEMS Diploma courses.

b) The candidate's rank in their category (OBC/SC/ST/EWS) for AIQ NEET PG counselling.

Last week, NBEMS released the NEET PG results and merit list for All India Quota seats. In a notification, the board stated that separate scorecards will be issued for candidates eligible for AIQ counselling, which will be available from September 10 onward.

"The All India 50% Quota Scorecard of candidates eligible for online counselling for All India 50% quota seats can be viewed and downloaded from the NEET-PG website https://nbe.edu.in on or after 10th September 2024. A copy of the scorecard will not be sent to individual candidates. Candidature is purely provisional, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for NEET-PG 2024 and verification of their Face ID wherever required," NBEMS stated in the notification.

NEET PG Counselling 2024: Steps To Apply