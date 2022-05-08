NEET PG 2022 Exam Admit Card Expected Soon At Nbe.edu.in

NEET 2022 admit card expected soon at nbe.edu.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) will be held on May 21. NEET PG 2022 will be conducted as an online test for applicants seeking admission to MD, MS or Postgraduate Diploma programmes in all medical colleges, and universities in India except AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST and JIPMER. The NEET PG 2022 exam admit card is expected soon at nbe.edu.in.

When released, candidates will be able to access and download the NEET PG 2022 admit card, by logging in with their user IDs and password generated during the registration process. Candidates must take a printout of the admit card and carry it to the NEET PG exam hall today along with a valid ID proof. Last year, candidates also had to paste their latest passport size photograph on the NEET PG admit card before reaching the exam centre.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, May 7, the government fact-checker refuted a claim regarding NEET 2022 PG exam date postponement. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) which administers NEET PG has advised the applicants not to get misled by unverified notice.

“All NBEMS notices issued July 2020 onwards bear a QR code. Scanning the QR code will redirect the user to the said notice on the NBEMS website,” it said.

A plea has also been filed in the Supreme Court of India by the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) to postpone the test. The plea was filed by the Supreme Court advocate Sandeep S Tiwari on Wednesday, May 4. “On behalf of All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) we have moved the Supreme Court of India against the scheduled examination of NEET PG 2022 dated May 21, 2022. The aspirants raised their own grievances due to mismatch / clashing of dates in ongoing counselling for NEET PG 2021,” the advocate in a social media post said.