'Other Social Media Platforms Also Need Regulation': NEET Aspirant On Telegram Restriction

NEET-UG 2026 re-examination: The Centre's decision to temporarily restrict access to Telegram ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination has sparked debate over its effectiveness in curbing exam-related fraud and misinformation. While several aspirants welcomed the move, they said the focus must remain on identifying those responsible for paper leaks and strengthening the integrity of the examination process.

Speaking to news agency ANI, a NEET aspirant from Delhi said restricting access to Telegram was a positive step but not a complete solution to the problem.

"This is a good step, but the main focus should be on the root cause. Those who indulge in leaking examination papers should be identified," the student said.

Another aspirant from Indore highlighted the impact of paper leaks on students who spend years preparing for the highly competitive medical entrance examination.

"Lakhs of students are taking the exam. Their three to four years of hard work are at risk when papers leak, wasting time and preparation. Passing NEET requires tough effort, some clear the exam in one year, while others take even more time to crack it," the student told ANI.

A student from Rajasthan's Kota also supported the restriction and called for wider action against the misuse of online platforms.

"They have taken a good step. After the paper leak, the NTA's move may work well. The government and NTA should also act jointly to regulate other social media platforms," the student said while commenting on the security measures put in place ahead of the re-examination.

Meanwhile, a NEET aspirant speaking to IANS welcomed the Indian Air Force's role in transporting question papers for the re-test but expressed concerns over trust in the examination system following last year's controversy.

"I have been preparing for NEET for around two-and-a-half years. Our syllabus was completed nearly nine months ago, and since then we have been revising the same topics repeatedly. It becomes frustrating after a point, and we often wonder whether all this effort will be worth it. There is still uncertainty about the exam, whether the paper will be difficult or easy. We don't know what to expect. The authorities failed us once, so it is difficult to place complete trust in the system again," the student said.

The temporary restriction on Telegram comes amid concerns over the circulation of misinformation and alleged paper leak claims ahead of the June 21 re-examination.

On Tuesday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) issued a public advisory warning students and parents against scams being run through Telegram channels. In a post on X, the agency said some channels were demanding between Rs 14,000 and Rs 25,000, and in some cases as much as Rs 10 lakh, while falsely claiming they could provide access to the NEET re-examination paper.

The NTA asserted that there is no leaked paper for the re-examination and cautioned candidates against sharing their admit cards, phone numbers or making payments to such channels.

The agency also warned about misleading videos circulating online that allegedly show proof of paper leaks. According to the NTA, Telegram channel administrators can edit older messages while retaining the original timestamp, creating a false impression that information was posted before the examination.

Urging candidates to rely only on official sources, the NTA advised students to focus on their preparation and report any suspected scams through the National Cyber Crime Helpline or the government's cybercrime reporting portal.