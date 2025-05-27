Top College Admission Doesn't Guarantee Success, Says Viral Doshi

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Viral Doshi stated that top college admission does not ensure success. He emphasized determination, hard work, and adaptability as key factors. Students should develop essential skills for success in their careers.

Renowned educational consultant and mentor Viral Doshi emphasised that admission to a top college doesn't guarantee success. Speaking at the NDTV Education Conclave, Doshi highlighted that success stems from sheer determination, hard work, and adaptability, rather than the college one attends.

According to Mr Doshi, students should focus on developing essential skills and qualities that will help them thrive in their chosen paths. His insights provide valuable guidance for students and parents navigating the complex world of higher education.

Watch the video here:

#NDTVEducationConclave | "Success does not come through which college they get their education from, it comes from sheer determination, hard work and adaptability" : Viral Doshi, Educational Consultant & Mentor@ndtveducation pic.twitter.com/6i5nYuLa6B — NDTV (@ndtv) May 27, 2025

While answering the question, "Do you think success is guaranteed if a student gets into a top college?" Viral Doshi replied, "Not at all, not at all. Over the 30 years I've seen my students, I don't think success has come by which college they went to. It's come by sheer determination, adaptability, and hard work."

Explaining his point of view and easing the pressure of admission to elite institutions among the students, he said, "This is something I would love each parent and student to read - a lovely book written by Frank Bruni. It's called Where You Go Is Not Who You'll Be: An Antidote to the College Admissions Mania. Frank Bruni really debunks the myth of elite colleges, believe me."

"Have a look at that book. You'll feel much happier that your child is going to a good college - even if it's not an Ivy League or elitist institution," he advised parents and students.