National Education Policy Balances Future Vision With Strong Roots: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. India has made progress in education, focusing on infrastructure and inclusivity Union Education Minister highlighted NEP 2020 as a visionary framework. India has 30 crore students from the ages of 5 to 23 years .

In the first year of Modi 3.0, India has made notable progress in the education sector, with a strong focus on infrastructure, inclusivity, and modernisation, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday at the NDTV Education Conclave. He also thanked NDTV for prioritising education in its assessment of the Narendra Modi government's performance in its first year.

"Education has always been a key pillar and major attraction for India's youth," he said.

Highlighting the significance of futuristic education while preserving traditional foundations, the Union Minister emphasised that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has emerged as a visionary framework, shaping the future of learning in India.

Watch the video here:

#NDTVEducationConclave | With one year of Modi 3.0, what has been India's foremost achievements in the education sector?



Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp), in conversation with NDTV's Sikta Deo (@DeoSikta), shares his insights@ndtveducation pic.twitter.com/nF5qb3Gp3R — NDTV (@ndtv) May 27, 2025

"The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has emerged as a visionary framework, shaping the future of learning in the country. With nearly 30 crore students between the ages of 5 and 23, India's education reforms hold immense significance. The NEP aims to blend traditional values with futuristic goals, with technology at its core," he said.

"Encouragingly, its impact is now showing positive results. The National Education Policy (NEP) is effectively balancing tradition and innovation, nurturing strong roots while preparing students for the future."

According to a 2024 report by the government, the country has made significant strides in expanding its Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). Between 2014-15 and 2022-23, the total number of HEIs increased by 13.8% from 51,534 to 58,643. This growth includes a 59.6% rise in universities (from 760 to 1,213) and a 21.1% increase in colleges (from 38,498 to 46,624). Additionally, 42 new centrally funded institutions were established, including 8 Central Universities, 7 IITs, and 8 IIMs.

The expansion of HEIs has led to a substantial increase in student enrolment, with a 30.5% rise from 3.42 crore in 2014-15 to 4.46 crore in 2022-23. Notably, female enrolment grew by 38.4% from 1.57 crore to 2.18 crore, contributing to greater gender parity. Female students also made significant gains in STEM courses, with enrolment rising by 23% from 35.14 lakh to 43.03 lakh. Furthermore, the government recruited 52,482 candidates between May 2014 and October 2024, more than twice the number recruited in the previous decade.