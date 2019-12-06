NDA & NA Admission Details To Be Announced In January

NDA & NA exam on April 19, 2020. Application process begins in January

The admission test for selection to National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) will be held on April 19, 2020. Details of the exam would be announced on January 8, 2020. Admission tests for NDA & NA is held twice a year-April and November. Central service recruiter, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), conducts the exams for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA and the Indian Naval Academy course.

Class 12th pass candidates are eligible to take the exam.

After submitting the application forms, candidates would be given one chance to withdraw their application in case they do not wish to take the exam. UPSC had started this process where candidates get chance to withdraw their applications in order to save resources that goes wasted when lesser number of candidates, out of those who have registered, appear for the exam.

For NDA and NA, UPSC would select candidates on the basis of written exam and interview. The interview would be conducted by the Service Selection Board (SSB) where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS). Candidates with Air Force as one of the choice would also undergo CPSS if they qualify SSB and are willing.

