NCVET Recruitment 2025 For Young Professional, Salary Up To 2.24 Lakh

NCVET Recruitment 2025: The National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has issued a notification for the recruitment of Young Professionals. Eligible candidates can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website, ncvet.gov.in. The last date for submitting online and offline applications is March 28, 2025, by 5.30 pm.

The official notification reads: "The Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, notified the National Council for Vocational Education and Training on December 5, 2018, to function as an overarching regulator mandated to regulate both long-term and short-term vocational training in the country. NCVET has been notified as a non-statutory regulatory authority by merging the National Council for Vocational Training and the National Skill Development Agency (NSDA)."

NCVET Recruitment 2025: Remuneration

The selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from Rs 1,82,000 to Rs 2,24,100.

NCVET Recruitment 2025: Eligibility

Candidates must have a minimum of 15 years of experience in human resource management, business management, public administration, skill development, higher education, or related fields. A person who is, or has been, in government service is ineligible for appointment as an Executive Member, unless they have previously held a high-ranking position such as Additional Secretary to the Government of India, Joint Secretary to the Government of India, or an equivalent post in the Central Government or a State Government.

NCVET Recruitment 2025: Age Limit and Tenure

The Executive Member will serve a five-year term, or until reaching the age of 65, whichever comes first. To be eligible, applicants must be no older than 62 years as of the application deadline.