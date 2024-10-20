NCERT's "Sathee" Portal Offers Free Coaching And Mock Tests For JEE, NEET

To help students prepare for competitive exams such as engineering (JEE), medical (NEET), and others, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has launched the 'Sathee Portal 2024.' Study resources are available on the portal in Hindi, English, and other regional languages. To take advantage of this facility, students will need to register on the official website.

The 'Sathee' platform is an entirely online resource designed to assist students in preparing for competitive exams. It offers free educational materials, video lessons, mock tests, and expert guidance. Additionally, the platform supports students from diverse backgrounds, providing free educational resources.

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), the government aims to ensure equitable access to education through initiatives like this free coaching programme. By offering no-cost study materials through the 'Sathee' portal, the government seeks to reduce educational disparities and promote equal opportunities for students nationwide. Reportedly over 4.37 lakh students have registered to benefit from this initiative.

NCERT Sathee Portal 2024: How It Functions

After signing up on the NCERT 'Sathee' portal, students can choose to prepare for exams like engineering, medicine, or SSC. They will then have access to live lessons, tutoring, NCERT-based books, and video solutions. The programme is also broadcast via DTH channels to reach areas with limited internet connectivity. A chatbot is also available on the portal to assist students with queries and provide easy access to resources. The portal operates daily from 10am to 6pm, except on Sundays and government holidays.

NCERT Sathee Portal 2024: Key Features of the Free Education Portal

A 45-day crash course for JEE has been launched to help students prepare for JEE and other engineering exams. The resources are available for preparing for national exams like JEE and NEET.

Coaching is offered to all students. The portal is also useful for aspirants of GATE, CAT, and UPSC exams.

Expert mentors from leading institutions like IITs, NITs, and AIIMS provide support to students preparing for competitive exams. Guidance is offered through live interactive sessions, where both mentors and senior students assist participants.

The portal features video lectures in various regional languages on subjects related to engineering, medicine, and SSC. This ensures students from different linguistic backgrounds can benefit from the content.

An AI-driven self-assessment tool helps students evaluate their progress and readiness for exams. It tracks learning patterns, identifies strengths and weaknesses, and offers personalised recommendations for improvement.

The platform also includes mock tests and problem-solving sessions curated by subject experts, giving students practical exam experience.

NCERT Sathee Portal 2024: Registration Process