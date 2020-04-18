NCERT Suggests Social Media Apps And How To Use Them For Online Teaching

NCERT has suggested use of various social media apps to teach students online

NCERT, recently, released the alternative academic calendar for primary classes. Keeping in mind the current situation and the challenges faced in teaching a primary class child, the Alternative Calendar suggests activities and the channels which can be used to conduct those activities. Social Media, with its wide reach and popularity, is an obvious inclusion.

"Given the unprecedented social distancing and home quarantines due to COVID-19, social media platforms have immense potential to contribute to teaching-learning processes. When physical access to schools and colleges are closed, we can leverage these platforms to effectively carry out academic activities in innovative ways," writes NCERT in the alternative curriculum document.

NCERT has not just recommended social media apps but has also suggested ways in which each platform can be used by teachers and educators.

1. WhatsApp - The instant messaging platform can be used for group calls to organize a virtual class and post assignments. Teachers can make a WhatsApp group for students in one grade and share the link for learning resources in a group or share a downloaded document/ own recorded voice/ a self-created document on a topic. The teacher can also help parents with tips on how to engage learners at home.

2. Facebook - The predominant social media platform can be used to create subject and class-wise groups and share educational contents in various forms. In addition, they can interact with students, deliver live lectures, organise a watch party etc. Teachers can also give feedback to students individually through Facebook messenger.

3. Twitter - The micro-blogging website can be used to gain information, engage students, follow interested communities, share their insights on specific topics, etc. It can enhance engagement and collaboration among peers, students and teachers. The teacher can tweet assignments, link to other resources or web pages.

4. Edmodo - It is a free and secure online educational learning network. Teachers can create a digital classroom space on edmodo where students can work together and share ideas and resources. The platform's quiz builder or poll feature can be used to assess a student's progress. The platform can also be used to encourage students to share their work for peer review and feedback.

5. Instagram - The photo and video-sharing platform can be used for visual storytelling. The platform can also be used for sharing relevant and educational videos. IGTV gives users the ability to share videos that are up to an hour long.

6. Telegram - During NISHTHA training many states like Assam, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, and Rajasthan used Telegram for sharing of information and best practices. The same can be replicated now and teachers can use the platform to interact with peers and students on various themes.

7. Blogger - It is a blog publishing service provided by Google. Blogs can be used to write and share material on difficult topics from different subjects. Teachers can display teaching learning material on blogs by adding pictures, videos, audios, PPTs, etc. A common classroom blog can also be created using WordPress, and a community of teachers and students can together post and discuss about concepts and ideas.

8. Skype - The video calling platform can be used for live discussions and sharing queries. It can also be used to explore virtual field trips, organize guest speaker sessions etc.

9. Pinterest - It is another visual social network which can be used by teachers to search category-based visual resources and ideas. The platform can be used by teachers and parents alike to come up with arts and crafts, and DIY ideas for students.

10. YouTube - Teachers can create subject and topic-wise playlists and share the same with students. They can also filter videos which are correct both conceptually and pedagogically. The videos can be auto-translated in local languages making them useful for everyone.

11. LinkedIn - LinkedIn is a platform for professionals and can be used to create a peer network and share ideas and tips for teaching.

12. Google Hangout - Teachers can use hangout to live stream class from his/her home and students can join the live class from their respective homes. Smaller groups can be formed within a class for group discussion and peer learning among students, through audio or video chats.

