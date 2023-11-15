NCERT Releases Schedule For Raising Objections For Computer Based Exam Held In November 2023

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released a notification for raising objection for the Computer Based Mode Test (CBT) conducted in November.



The exam was conducted from November 6-11, 2023. The objections can be raised on the official website from November 17, 2023 10 am to November 19 11:55 pm.



An official notification on the NCERT website read, "With reference to conduct of CBT from November 6 to November 11, 2023 for the posts as per the details given below, the Objection Management Link given below will be live on NCERT website for a period of 3 days viz from November 17, 2023 10:00 am to November 19, 2023 11:55 pm."



The exam for the Assistant Editor (English) and Sound Recordist Grade-I exam was conducted on November 6, 2023. The TV Producer Grade-I exam was conducted on November 7, 2023. The Assistant Editor (Hindi) exam was conducted on November 8, 2023. The exam for Editor (Hindi) and for Editorial Assistant (Hindi) will be held on 9, November, 2023. The exam for Engineering Assistant was held on November 10, 2023, The Marketing Executive and Editorial Assistant (English) was held on November 11, 2023.



Candidates may click the link https://cdn. digialm. com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/85800/login. html to raise any objections. They will not be able to submit any objection after the stipulated time.