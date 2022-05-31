Nagaland Board Announces Class 10, 12 Results

NBSE Results declared

The Nagaland Board has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 results today, May 31. The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) which administers the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Class 10, and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC), or Class 12 exams has hosted the NBSE result on the official website -- nbsenl.edu.in. To access the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results, students who appeared for the exam in March will be required to enter the roll number and other required credentials. NBSE Result 2022 Live

Also Read || NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022: List Of Websites To Check Nagaland Board 10th, 12th Result

Although the NBSE 2022 results for Class 10 and Class 12 will be announced today, the Nagaland board will issue the documents from June 2.

“The board will issue the documents to the centre superintendents only from June 2. Centre Superintendent will collect and distribute to the schools under his/ her centre,” NBSE statement earlier said.

“District-wise collection dates shall be made available in the board's portal- nbsenl.edu.in and the district Whatsapp groups. As such, all Centre Superintendents are requested to note the dates and collect the documents accordingly," it read. Students will be able to collect the marksheets and pass certificates using their original admit cards.