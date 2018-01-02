National Medical Commission Bill Sent To Parliamentary Standing Committee The much debated National Medical Commission Bill, 2017, which will replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body, was referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee today.

Share EMAIL PRINT National Medical Commission Bill Sent To Parliamentary Standing Committee New Delhi: The much debated National Medical Commission Bill, 2017, which will replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body, was referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee today. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, who said the Bill was referred to the Standing Committee in the Lok Sabha, also requested the Chair to ask the panel to give its recommendation before the Budget session.The Bill proposes a body with government-nominated chairman and members, who will be selected by a committee under the Cabinet Secretary.



The NMC Bill also seeks to introduce a bridge course which will allow homeopathy doctors to practice allopathy. As reported by the Press Trust of India, Clause 49 of the Bill calls for a joint sitting of the National Medical Commission, the Central Council of Homoeopathy and the Central Council of Indian Medicine at least once a year "to enhance the interface between homoeopathy, Indian Systems of Medicine and modern systems of medicine".



The specifics of the bridge course is to be decided by the members of all the councils present at the joint sitting. The bill allows government to nominate the chairman and members for the new commission. The board members will be selected by a search committee under the Cabinet secretary.



