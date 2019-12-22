National Mathematics Day: Country Remembers 'The Man Who Knew Infinity' Srinivasa Ramanujan

The Mathematics legend had joined the Trinity College a few months before the World War I began.

Born on this day in the year 1887, Srinivasa Ramanujan is a name to reckon among pioneers in Mathematics. In 2012 former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had declared his birthday (December 22) as National Mathematics Day. Today from every nook and corner of the country, tributes have been pouring in for the legend.

"I convey my warm greetings on National Mathematics Day today. Celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of well-known mathematician, Shri Srinivasa Ramanujan, the day offers us an occasion to remember the tradition of excellence. #nationalmathematicsday," tweeted the Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu.

"Legendary mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan made extraordinary contributions to mathematical analysis, number theory, infinite series & continued fractions. Respectful tribute to the Man who knew Infinity on #NationalMathematicsDay," tweeted the national broadcaster, All India Radio.

In his college days, he failed in non-mathematical subjects due to negligence as he was always busy in studying mathematics.

His knowledge in mathematics was recognized by a mathematician at Madras Port Trust where he had started working as a clerk in 1912. The said colleague referred him to Professor GH Hardy, Trinity College, Cambridge University.

The Mathematics legend had joined the Trinity College a few months before the World War I began. In 1916 he was awarded the Bachelor of Science degree; the next year he was elected to the London Mathematical Society. In 1918 he was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society for his research on Elliptic Functions and theory of numbers. The same year in October he was became the first Indian to be elected a Fellow of Trinity College, Cambridge. In 1919, he returned to India. He breathed his last at the age of 32.

