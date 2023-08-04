MPBSE Date Sheet 2024: Madhya Pradesh Board Announces Schedule For Class 10, 12 Exams

MPBSE Date Sheet 2024: The first exam will be Hindi.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the date sheet Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2024. A detailed notification has been posted on the board's official website, mpbes.nic.in. According to the schedule, the Class 10th exam will be conducted from February 5 to February 28, 2024, while the Class 12 exams will be held from February 6 to March 5, 2024. The board exams will be held from 9am to 12 noon. The Hindi paper will be the first one for both Class 10 and 12 students in 2024.

The NQSF and AI papers are scheduled for the last day of the examination.

MPBSE also announced the schedule for physical education training exams - on February 5, 8, 10 and 13 for first-year students and February 7, 9, 12 and 15 for second year students.

This year, the Madhya Pradesh Class 10 exams were conducted from March 1 to March 27 while Class 12 exams were held from March 2 to April 5.

MPSEB recorded an overall pass percentage of 55.28 per cent in Class 12 exam 2023.

The pass percentage of regular students in the Madhya Pradesh board Class 10 exam was 63.29%. The pass percentage of open-school students was 17.11%.

More than eight lakh students registered for the MPBSE class 10 exams in 2023. Girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 66.47 per cent in the exam; 60.26 per cent boys cleared the exam.

Students need to score at least 35 per cent marks to clear the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 and 12 exams.