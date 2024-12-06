"Mother Wanted Me To Study Sun...": Scientist Who's 'Inspired By Stars'

Annapurni Subramaniam, an accomplished astronomer and the Director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, has always been captivated by the wonders of the universe. At the Indian of the Year 2024 awards, where she was honoured as the Science Icon of the Year, Dr Subramaniam shared the inspiring journey that led her to a career in astronomy, driven by her childhood fascination with the stars.

As a young girl, Mrs Subramaniam's awe for the night sky sparked dreams of exploring the cosmos. However, her parents were initially concerned about the solitary nature of her chosen path. Recalling this, Mrs Subramaniam said, "I grew up looking up at the stars... it inspired me. But when I got a chance to study them, my parents were worried that I would spend time in remote observatories. My mum even told me, 'Why don't you study the Sun? It is in the daytime,'" she recalled with a broad grin.

"Face Your Fears" - Advice for Students

At the awards ceremony, Mrs Subramaniam also shared invaluable advice for students struggling with subjects like Mathematics and Physics. Acknowledging the common apprehension many students have towards these subjects, she emphasised the importance of confronting fears head-on. "Just face it... face your fears. Math and Physics become friendly once you understand it is really a lot of fun," she advised with a smile.

Chasing the Universe's Mysteries

Dr Subramaniam's passion for astronomy goes beyond academic curiosity. Speaking about the deeper mysteries that fuel her work, she said, "Astronomers look for how gold is made by the universe... astronomers chase these kinds of weird questions." Her excitement for such questions was palpable as she explained the essence of her work: constantly seeking answers to the most intriguing and fundamental puzzles of the cosmos.

She urged others to nurture their curiosity and never shy away from asking questions, no matter how unconventional they may appear.

Inspiring the Next Generation

During her speech, Subramaniam also shared a memorable encounter from a visit to a school in Tamil Nadu. A student there, curious about the reclassification of Pluto from a planet to a dwarf planet, approached her with a question that reminded Subramaniam of the importance of fostering inquiry in young minds. "There is so much we are still trying to understand," she said, underscoring the need for young people to continue asking questions about the world around them.

She also expressed concern about the future of our environment. "I am only worried that the next generation may not even be able to see the stars, or sometimes even the Sun. It is important for us to preserve nature and the spirit of curiosity," she added, calling for greater environmental consciousness and the preservation of curiosity for future generations.

A Celebration of Extraordinary Work

The Indian of the Year awards, launched by NDTV in 2003, have become a platform to recognise those who have made remarkable contributions to India's growth and identity.