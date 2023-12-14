Mizoram Board Releases Date Sheet For Board Exams, Check Details

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released the date sheet for the High School Leaving Certificate Examination and the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate to be held in 2024.

The exam for High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC), 2024 will begin from February 26, 2024 and will conclude on March 15, 2024. The examination for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (Arts, Science and Commerce) will begin from February 28, 2024 and will conclude on March 28, 2024. The complete detail of the exam schedule can be checked on the official website of the Mizoram board.

The board also clarified that any unexpected holiday declared by any authority other than the chairman of the Mizoram Board after publication of the examination programme, will not prevent the conduct of the examination scheduled for the days concerned.

The practical exams for High School Leaving Certificate Examination for Home Science will be held on February 21, 2024, while the practicals for Science and Introductory Information Technology is set from February 21, 2024- February 23, 2024. The exam for English will be held on February 29, 2024. The exam for Science has been scheduled for March 4, 2024, Social Science will be held on March 8, 2024, Mathematics is scheduled for March 13. The HSLC will conclude with the Home Science, Introductory Information Technology, Civics and Economics and Commercial Studies.

The practical exam for Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate for Geography, Psychology, Home Science and Geology is scheduled for February 14, 2024, while the exam for Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Computer Science begin from February 14.