Ministry Of Education Permits Jaipur National University To Setup Campus In Dubai

The Ministry of Education has permitted Jaipur National University to setup off-shore campus in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. An official notification released by the ministry, noted, "The proposal of Jaipur National University, for establishment of an Off-Shore Campus in Dubai, United Arab Emirates has been considered in this ministry as per the provisions of the UGC (Establishment of and Maintenance of Standards in Private Universities) Regulations, 2003. However, this permission is subject to the acceptance of the conditions by the University through an legal undertaking before starting of academic session."

The ministry has asked the university to ensure adequate academic and physical infrastructure facilities for its Off-Shore Campus at Dubai, United Arab Emirates as per the norms and standards prescribed by the UGC or any other Statutory / Regulatory bodies concerned.

The ministry has also asked the university to maintain that no financial or any other liability is imposed on the government.

The university has been directed to ensure that there is no diversion of financial resources from the revenues generated in the domestic campus of Jaipur National University, Jaipur.

The guidelines further state, "Jaipur National University, Jaipur, Rajasthan must maintain standards of education as prescribed by the UGC or Statutory Authorities concerned at the off-shore campus in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The university must not involve or engage in any such activity that may result in lowering in any way the prestige and reputation of Indian Higher Education."

Jaipur National University should also not create an impression in the mind of the general public that it has been 'established' under a Central Act. The university should mention that is is established by the State Government of Rajasthan Act.

For detailed guidelines, stakeholders can visit the official website of the Ministry of Education.