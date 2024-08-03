MHT CET: Merit List Out For Admission To Engineering In Maharashtra

State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) Maharashtra has released the provisional merit list for admission to Engineering (BE/BTech) courses today, August 3. Candidates who have qualified the MHT CET 2024 and registered for the counselling process can check the merit list on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET merit list 2024 will display candidate's name in order of merit, which will be based on their scores in the Maharashtra CET exam. Candidates satisfied with their allotted seats are required to confirm their admission by reporting to their designated centres.

Candidates can raise grievances about the correction of data displayed in the provisional merit list from August 4 to 6. The final merit list will be out on August 9, 2024.

The MHT CET 2024 results will be declared after each round of counselling.

A total of 6,36,804 students registered for the exam, of these around 5,91,135 appeared for it.

Candidates who have qualified in MHT CET 2024 and applied for the counselling process will be able to check the CAP merit list.

The counselling process will have three Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds. For every CAP round, the seat availability for BTech and BPharma programmes in various participating colleges across Maharashtra is published

