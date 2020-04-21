Shops For School Books, Agricultural Research Establishments Allowed During Lockdown

The Home Ministry allowed opening of shops selling school books and agricultural research establishments

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday allowed opening of shops selling school books and research establishments dealing with the agriculture and horticulture activities during the ongoing lockdown. According to a statement released by the Home Secretary, electric fans, services of bedside attendants of senior citizens and public utilities including recharge facilities for prepaid mobile phones are also allowed during the lockdown which has been announced till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions have been shut across the country and most of the institutions are conducting academic activities through online and virtual classes.

"Within the above mentioned consolidated revised guidelines, Government has exempted additional agricultural and forestry items, shops of educational books for students and shops of electric fans from lockdown restrictions to fight COVID19. Further, MHA has also issued SOPs on sign-on/sign-off for Indian seafarers at Indian ports and their movement for the same," a Home Ministry statement said.

The home ministry also said bread factories and flour mills located in urban areas can restart operations during the ongoing lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak. In separate orders, the home ministry said the decision has been taken after receiving some queries with regard to exemptions of specific services and activities allowed through the guidelines issued so far.

Food processing units such as bread factories, milk processing plants, flour mills, dal mills etc., located in urban areas will be allowed to function during the lockdown. However, the ministry made it clear that social distancing for offices, workshops, factories and establishments must be ensured.

Relaxations under the above mentioned items would not be applicable to hotspots or containment zones and these activities would not be permitted in these zones, the statement also said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 603 lives and infected 18,985 people in India so far, according to the Health Ministry numbers.

(Wtih PTI inputs)

