MET 2022 Phase 1 Slot Booking Ends Today; Know How To Book, Important Details

Manipal Entrance Exam 2022: The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) will conclude the phase 1 slot booking for the Manipal Entrance Test, or MET 2022. Students who are appearing for the MET 2022, have to reach the MAHE official website- manipal.edu for phase 1 MET 2022 slot booking. Candidates need to submit their application number and password on the official website to book the slot.

Candidates who are waiting for their MET 2022 admit card must go to the website and book the phase 1 slot today. After completing the slot booking, candidates will be able to get their hall ticket for MET 2022. If a student misses the opportunity to book the slot, then the exam authority will allot the slot to him/her randomly. MET 2022 will be conducted on May 14, 15 and 16, 2022. The last day to download the MET hall ticket 2022 is today, May 9, 2022.

MET 2022 Phase 1 Slot Booking: Important Details To Note

All slot bookings are done on a first come first serve basis and are subject to the availability of slots

A Slot once booked cannot be changed. Hence, a candidate is requested to book the slot, avoiding all other central / state / competetive Entrance Tests.

Requests for a change of date / slot will not be entertained under any circumstances.

MAHE will not be responsible for the non-bookings of slots.

MAHE has every right to change the test date / slot under unforeseen circumstances (if any). In such situation, new date / slot will be informed to the candidates. We request all candidates to cooperate.

MAHE MET 2022 Slot Booking: Steps To Follow

Visit the MET 2022 official website - manipal.edu.

Log in to the online portal by submitting the application number, password, and security code.

Verify all the details including name, application number, gender etc.

Click on the “Book a seat” button.

Fill the requited details in the slot booking form.

Confirm the slot booking by clicking on the option “Book”.