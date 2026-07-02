Meet Vinisha Umashankar: The Teen Who Built A Solar Ironing Cart That Won Global Praise

Climate change discussions usually focus on world leaders, policies and emission targets. However, during the 2021 United Nations Climate Summit (COP26) in Glasgow, one of the most talked-about voices came from a young innovator from Tamil Nadu - Vinisha Umashankar.

Vinisha, a student from Tiruvannamalai district, gained global attention for developing the idea of a solar-powered ironing cart designed to replace traditional charcoal-based ironing carts used by many street workers.

Vinisha was around 15 years old when she came up with the idea while studying in Class 10. She noticed that many roadside ironing workers depended on charcoal-powered carts, which produced smoke, consumed fuel and exposed workers to heat during long working hours.

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Looking for a cleaner alternative, Vinisha designed a mobile ironing cart powered by solar energy. The idea was to use solar panels to generate electricity for a steam iron, reducing the dependence on charcoal while keeping the service practical for workers.

Her idea received support from the National Innovation Foundation (NIF) India, an organisation under the Department of Science and Technology. In 2019, a working prototype of the solar ironing cart was developed based on her concept.

The cart was designed keeping real-world challenges in mind. It could operate using solar energy and also had backup options like batteries, electricity or a generator when sunlight was not available. The design aimed to support workers while promoting cleaner energy.

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Vinisha's innovation soon received recognition in India and abroad. She was honoured with the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam IGNITE Award and was named a Rising Star by the Earth Day Network in 2021.

Later in 2021, Vinisha represented young innovators at COP26 in Glasgow, where she addressed world leaders and delegates about the importance of renewable energy and climate action.

During her speech, she said, "I am not here to speak about the future; I am the future."

Her journey from a school student with an idea to a global climate innovation voice shows how young minds can create meaningful solutions for the future