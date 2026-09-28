Meet Mehrunissa Begum, India's WorldSkills Shanghai Silver Medallist

Mehrunissa Begum has won a silver medal for India in Logistics and Freight Forwarding at the WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 competition. Her achievement came after months of training and a journey that started with an apprenticeship.

Mehrunissa's first step towards the international competition was through the IndiaSkills competition. She went through different levels of the competition, starting from the district stage and moving to the state, regional and national rounds. She won gold at each stage before earning the chance to represent India at WorldSkills Shanghai.

Her journey is also linked to her education and industry experience. Mehrunissa has been associated with Government Degree College for Women, Begumpet, and has gained practical experience in the logistics and international trade field. Her professional profile lists her experience in import and export-related work.

In her own account of the IndiaSkills journey, Mehrunissa said the competition helped her learn through each stage and prepare for the next challenge. She also credited her mentors, college, trainers and others who supported her.

Before the Shanghai competition, she underwent intensive preparation as part of Team India. The Skill India team also highlighted that she had to deal with the pressure and anxiety that came with competing at different levels, with support from her family, friends, trainer and expert.

At WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, Mehrunissa became one of six Indian competitors to win a silver medal. India also won 20 Medals for Excellence across different skills at the competition.

Her journey from an apprenticeship and college-level learning to the global skills stage gives a clear example of how vocational training, practical experience and skill competitions can open international opportunities for young people.