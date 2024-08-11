Meet Bihar Teacher Who Has Taken Internet By Storm With Her Unique Teaching Style

A video showcasing the unique teaching style of Khushboo Kumari, a teacher in Bihar's Banka, is making waves on social media platforms across the country. Khushboo engages with students in a fun way to teach them mathematics and other subjects at Prothomot Madhyamik Vidyalaya. Several users, including IAS officers, have been sharing the clips of Khushboo's unique teaching methods, making her an Internet sensation. She has utilised her training under the government's Chahak programme to use rhymes to teach complex geometry problems to high school children, and popular Bollywood songs in a bid to lessen the burden on students.

She uploaded the of the same on her X account.

Watch the video here:

The Chahak programme, organised by the Indian government, aims to educate children who are not currently in the school system and bring them back in formal education system. The news of Khushboo's success quickly spread nationwide after being shared in the Teachers of Bihar Facebook group. Her efforts were praised by Sanjay Kumar, OSD at the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

At Prothomot Madhyamik Vidyalaya Kathoun, the Chahak FLN (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy) programme is designed to spark students' interest in education, improve their understanding of the curriculum, and ensure consistent school attendance.

Khushboo Kumari mentioned that her late father was always delighted to see her cheerfulness and encouraged her to pursue dance. Her husband also supports her efforts. Through the Chahak program, she continues to treat each child as her own, leading to a notable increase in student attendance.

Principal Tulsi Das has ensured that the school's management and government-directed programs are executed with the utmost seriousness and dedication.