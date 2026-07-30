Medical Committee To Announce NEET Counselling Schedule Soon: Check Top 10 Dental Colleges In India

NEET Counselling Schedule 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate counselling schedule 2026 soon on its official portal, mcc.nic.in. In an official notification on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that the NEET UG 2026 counselling is set to begin shortly. The committee has introduced some important systemic improvements and software changes in the NEET counselling process, as per the official notice.

In a social media post on X today, the Health Ministry stated that the NEET UG 2026 counselling has been redesigned to put students first. "Key admission formalities can now be completed online, cutting down repeated trips to allotted colleges and making the process faster, smoother, and more transparent," it said.

NEET UG 2026 Counselling: What's New?

As per the official information, NEET aspirants can expect the following changes in the counselling process this year:

Freeze/Float options for greater flexibility

Online resignation - no physical visit required

Enhanced digital verification for faster processing

One-time physical reporting only

Top 10 Dental Colleges

For candidates seeking admission to BDS programmes, the latest NIRF Dental rankings offer a useful snapshot of India's most prominent dental institutions.

1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

Location: New Delhi, Delhi

NIRF Rank: 1

Score: 89.12

2. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

NIRF Rank: 2

Score: 85.31

3. Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences

Location: Delhi, Delhi

NIRF Rank: 3

Score: 72.55

4. Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth

Location: Pune, Maharashtra

NIRF Rank: 4

Score: 72.36

5. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal

Location: Manipal, Karnataka

NIRF Rank: 5

Score: 70.58

6. A B Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences

Location: Mangaluru, Karnataka

NIRF Rank: 6

Score: 69.00

7. King George`s Medical University

Location: Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

NIRF Rank: 7

Score: 68.89

8. SRM Dental College

Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

NIRF Rank: 8

Score: 68.19

9. Siksha `O` Anusandhan

Location: Bhubaneswar, Odisha

NIRF Rank: 9

Score: 63.12

10. JSS Dental College and Hospital

Location: Mysuru, Karnataka

NIRF Rank: 10

Score: 62.59

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda reviewed the preparedness for the NEET UG counselling 2026 on Wednesday. In a social media post, the ministry stated that the minister reviewed "readiness of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for a seamless, transparent and technology-enabled counselling process."

The minister ensured that "every proactive measure is taken to address candidates' concerns."