Medical Colleges To Submit Details About Stipend Paid To Interns By April 24

The Supreme Court of India has directed the National Medical Commission (NMC) to submit details of stipends paid to the medical interns and residents. Consequently, the health institutions and medical colleges have also been instructed to submit the details about stipend given to their students to the NMC.

The medical colleges have to share the details by April 24, 2024 about the stipend given to undergraduate interns, postgraduate residents and senior residents or PGs in Super Specialty for the financial year 2023-24.

An official notification by NMC read, "Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in the WP (Civil) No. 730/2022 and other cases vide their orders dt. 16.09.2023 and 01.04.2024 has directed NMC to submit the details of stipends paid to the medical interns and residents and accordingly, all the Health Institutions / Medical colleges are hereby directed to submit to NMC the details of stipend paid to their UG Interns, Post-Graduate Residents and Senior Residents or PGs in Super Specialty for the financial year 2023-24 as per Annexure 1 on E-mail ID:- stipend23- 24@nmc.org.in by 23.04.2024 positively."

The NMC notification also added that the details from now onwards should be updated on the website by monthly basis. For the financial year 2024-24, the details should be uploaded on the fifth of every month.

"Further for financial year 2024-25 onwards these details should be uploaded on the website of the medical college / medical institutions concerned and required to be updated on monthly basis (by 5th of every month thereafter) as per the Annexure 2 and at the end of each financial year the complete statement be submitted to NMC on E-mail ID:- stipend24-25@nmc.org.in," the notification added.

Meanwhile, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate exams (NEET-PG). The online submission of the forms for the exam will conclude on May 6, 2024.