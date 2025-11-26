Advertisement

MCC Releases Revised Schedule For National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test For Postgraduate Counselling 2025

Candidates can register for NEET PG Counselling Round 2 on the MCC website from December 5 to 9, with choice filling and locking.

Updated Timeline Announced For NEET PG Counselling Round 2
  • Medical Counselling Committee released a revised schedule for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2
  • Round 2 registration starts December 5 and ends December 9, 2025
  • Seat allotment results for Round 2 will be announced on December 12, 2025
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a revised schedule for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025. Candidates can view the updated timeline on the official MCC website.

Round 2: Updated Schedule

- Registration

  • Begins: December 5, 2025
  • Ends: December 9, 2025

- Choice Filling

  • Starts: December 6, 2025
  • Ends: December 9, 2025

- Choice Locking

  • Date: December 9, 2025 .

Seat Allotment Processing will start from December 10, 2025 to December 11, 2025 and Seat Allotment Result Announcement will be on December 12, 2025

Reporting to Allotted Colleges

From: December 13, 2025

To: December 21, 2025

Verification of Joined Candidates

From: December 22, 2025

To: December 23, 2025

The dates for Round 3 and the Stray Vacancy Round have also been revised and it will be updated shortly on the MCC'a website.

Steps to sign up for Round 2 of MCC NEET PG Counseling 2025

1. Go to mcc.nic.in, the MCC's official website.

2. On the home page, click the registration link for MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2.

3. Candidates will need to register online on a new website.

4. Log in to the account after completing the registration process.

5. Complete the application and pay for it.

6. Download the confirmation sheet by clicking "Submit."

7. Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for updates.

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

