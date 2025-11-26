MCC Releases Revised Schedule For National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test For Postgraduate Counselling 2025

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a revised schedule for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025. Candidates can view the updated timeline on the official MCC website.

Round 2: Updated Schedule

- Registration

Begins: December 5, 2025

Ends: December 9, 2025

- Choice Filling

Starts: December 6, 2025

Ends: December 9, 2025

- Choice Locking

Date: December 9, 2025 .

Seat Allotment Processing will start from December 10, 2025 to December 11, 2025 and Seat Allotment Result Announcement will be on December 12, 2025

Reporting to Allotted Colleges

From: December 13, 2025

To: December 21, 2025

Verification of Joined Candidates

From: December 22, 2025

To: December 23, 2025

The dates for Round 3 and the Stray Vacancy Round have also been revised and it will be updated shortly on the MCC'a website.

Steps to sign up for Round 2 of MCC NEET PG Counseling 2025

1. Go to mcc.nic.in, the MCC's official website.

2. On the home page, click the registration link for MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2.

3. Candidates will need to register online on a new website.

4. Log in to the account after completing the registration process.

5. Complete the application and pay for it.

6. Download the confirmation sheet by clicking "Submit."

7. Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for updates.