MBBS Students Studying Abroad Fear Cancellation Of Degree, Need To Submit Eligibility Certificate

The Examination and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) identified certain deficiencies in the applications received for eligibility certificates by medical students.

In an official notification issued by the NMC, the medical board noted that many students have moved abroad to pursue medical education without obtaining the requisite Eligibility Certificate. To rectify this, the board has extended grace period for these applicants to submit their applications through the NMC eligibility portal.

The last date for submitting the applications by these students is January 5, 2024. The board will reject the applications of these students in case they fail to address the deficiencies or submit their applications within the stipulated period.

The deficiency were announced after the medical board conducted a comprehensive review of applications received for eligibility certificates.

"It is observed that applicants whose name is mentioned in Annexure-I have proceeded abroad without obtaining an Eligibility Certificate. Therefore, it has been decided by the Board to give 10 days time to all such applicants (Annexure-I) to submit their applications in the eligibility portal of NMC. In case, the applicants whose name is mentioned in Annexure-I do not fulfill the deficiency or do not submit the applications within 10 days from the date of publication of this notice the applications will be summarily rejected," read the notification.

The notice highlights section 13(4B) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, states that Indian citizens who aspire to pursue medical education in foreign countries must obtain an eligibility certificate from the Council. Candidates who fail to acquire such certificate will be ineligible to appear in the screening test.

The notification further adds that after June 5, 2019, students were not required to obtain Eligibility Certificate for pursuing medical studies abroad. This exemption was implemented after the declaration of the NEET-UG 2019 results. After the results, qualifying in the NEET-UG exam was equivalent to obtaining an Eligibility Certificate for admission to MBBS in foreign medical institutions.