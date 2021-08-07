Maharashtra To Transform 5,000 Government Schools To Model Schools: Varsha Gaikwad

  • Home
For the first phase of the scheme implementation, the Maharashtra Government plans to turn 471 government schools into model schools and by 2024, 5,000 schools. Ms Gaikwad said that the schools will become “centres of excellence”.

New Delhi:

The Maharashtra Government has launched the Rajarshi Shahu School Education Transformation Mission, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said. The Rajarshi Shahu Schol Education Transformation Mission seeks to turn the government schools into Centres of Excellence. As part of the new mission, as many as 5,000 government schools will be transformed into model schools by 2024.

For the first phase of the scheme implementation, the Maharashtra Government plans to turn 471 government schools into model schools and by 2024, 5,000 schools. Ms Gaikwad said that the schools will become “centres of excellence”. The decision was taken in a meeting also attended by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray.

To take this initiative forward, Education Minister Gaikwad said, a School Education Transformation Fund (SPV) and a portal for channelising CSR funds towards this will be formed.

While announcing the new initiative, the school education minister said: “We want to build model schools; we want to promote a culture of excellence that permeates every classroom.”

“The education, well-being and creative abilities of our students will determine the well-being and strength of India. It is therefore imperative that we transform our schools into effective learning communities,” Ms Gaikwad added.

