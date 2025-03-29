Advertisement

Maharashtra Government Revises School Timings Due To Heatwave

Under the new schedule, all primary schools will now operate from 7 am to 11.15 am.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Maharashtra Government Revises School Timings Due To Heatwave
Secondary schools will function from 7 am to 11.45 am.
Education Result

In response to the rising temperatures and the adverse effects of heatwaves on students' health, the Maharashtra government has announced a change in school timings across the state. The School Education Department has issued new guidelines, to ensure student safety and minimise health risks.

Under the new schedule, all primary schools will now operate from 7 am to 11.15 am, while secondary schools will function from 7 am to 11.45 am. These adjustments aim to reduce students' exposure to extreme heat during peak afternoon hours.

Various organisations had requested the government to shift school timings to morning sessions, and several districts had already implemented such measures. To maintain uniformity, the state government has now set standard timings, which can be modified based on local conditions with approval from the Chief Executive Officer.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now