Maharashtra Government Revises School Timings Due To Heatwave

In response to the rising temperatures and the adverse effects of heatwaves on students' health, the Maharashtra government has announced a change in school timings across the state. The School Education Department has issued new guidelines, to ensure student safety and minimise health risks.

Under the new schedule, all primary schools will now operate from 7 am to 11.15 am, while secondary schools will function from 7 am to 11.45 am. These adjustments aim to reduce students' exposure to extreme heat during peak afternoon hours.

Various organisations had requested the government to shift school timings to morning sessions, and several districts had already implemented such measures. To maintain uniformity, the state government has now set standard timings, which can be modified based on local conditions with approval from the Chief Executive Officer.