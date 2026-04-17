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Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Admit Card 2026 Out For PCB Group, Download Link Here

MHT CET PCB Admit Card: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test PCB group admit card has been released today, April 17. Candidates can check and download the hall ticket via the candidate login portal on the official website.

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Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Admit Card 2026 Out For PCB Group, Download Link Here
Maha CET PCB Group Admit Card Out, Download Link Here

MHT CET 2026 Admit Card: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has released the admit card for the MHT CET Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) group today, April 17, 2026. Candidates who applied for the examination can check and download their admit cards from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The examination will be conducted from April 21 to April 26, 2026, in computer-based mode. There will be two sections - Section 1 will include Physics and Chemistry, while Section 2 will consist of Biology.

MHT CET 2026 Exam: How To Download PCB Group Admit Card?

  • Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org
  • Click on the "MHT CET 2026 Candidate Login" link
  • Enter your registered email ID and password
  • Click on "Download Admit Card"
  • Your admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download and save it for future reference

The examination will be conducted for a total of 200 marks, comprising 150 questions. Questions in Section 1 will carry one mark each, while those in Section 2 will carry two marks each.

Candidates must ensure that all details mentioned on the admit card are correct. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the authorities at 18002090191.

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