Maharashtra BBA CAP 2026 Registration Ends Today; Merit List On July 29

MAH BBA CAP Registration 2026: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, will close the MAH BBA CAP 2026 registration window today, July 26, 2026, at 5 PM. Candidates seeking admission to BBA programmes through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) must complete the online registration before the deadline. After registration, applicants will have to complete document verification by July 27, 2026. The CET Cell will release the provisional merit list on July 29, followed by a grievance window from July 30 to August 1, while the final merit list is scheduled to be published on August 3, 2026.

MAH BBA CAP 2026: Important Dates

Registration last date: July 26, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM)

July 26, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM) Document verification last date: July 27, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM)

July 27, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM) Provisional merit list: July 29, 2026

July 29, 2026 Grievance submission: July 30 to August 1, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM)

July 30 to August 1, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM) Final merit list: August 3, 2026

How To Register for MAH BBA CAP 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:

Visit the official Maharashtra CET Cell admission portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the MAH BBA CAP 2026 Registration link.

Register using the required credentials.

Fill in the application form with personal and academic details.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

MAH BBA CAP 2026: Document Verification Process

After completing the online registration, candidates must verify their documents through the prescribed process before July 27, 2026 (5 PM). Only candidates whose applications and documents are successfully verified will be considered for the provisional merit list. Those finding any discrepancy in the provisional merit list can submit grievances between July 30 and August 1, after which the CET Cell will publish the final merit list on August 3, 2026.