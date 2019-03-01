MAH MBA CET 2019 Hall Ticket Released; Direct Link Here

MAH MBA CET 2019 hall ticket released @ cetcell.mahacet.org

Government of Maharashtra's State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET CELL) under Admission Regulating Authority (ARA) has released the MAH MBA CET hall ticket on the official website of the state-level entrance examination. The MAH MBA CET hall ticket has been released for the examinations scheduled to be held on March 9 and March 10, 2019. Maharashtra CET CELL, the Competent Authority which conducts the Online Computer Based Test MAH- MBA/MMS CET 2019 for admission to first year of full time Post Graduate Degree Courses in Management (MBA/MMS) in various institutes in Maharashtra, for Academic Year 2019-20 has released the hall ticket on cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH MBA CET 2019 hall ticket: Direct link to download

Click on the link given here to download MAH MBA CET 2019 hall ticket:

MAH MBA CET 2019 hall ticket direct link

MAH MBA CET 2019 hall ticket: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your MAH MBA CET 2019 hall ticket:

Step 1 : Visit the official website of CEET CELL, cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2 : Click on the link: "Click Here for Download Hall Ticket MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2019".

Step 3 : On next page login with your credentials

Step 4 : Submit the details and download your MAH MBA CET 2019 hall ticket from next page

The admissions to the following institutes will be based on the score of CET, provided they are approved and recognized by Government of Maharashtra and are affiliated to any of the Non- Agricultural University in Maharashtra State:

1. All Government of Maharashtra Management Education Institutes

2. University Departments of Management Education

3. University -managed Management Education Institutes

4. All Un-Aided Management Education Institutes covered as per the Act.

